Monday, December 29, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound net speculative shorts ease from six year high

British Pound net speculative shorts ease from six year high

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators reduced net short position in the Pound futures market from a six high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 48498 contracts in the data reported through December 16, 2025. This was a weekly drop of 27017 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's growth momentum backed by domestic drivers-led by robust private consumption

India's growth momentum backed by domestic drivers-led by robust private consumption

India's exports turning in a storng show following series of FTAs

India's exports turning in a storng show following series of FTAs

Supreme Court stays November 20 order on Aravalli definition, forms new expert panel

Supreme Court stays November 20 order on Aravalli definition, forms new expert panel

KNR Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KNR Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Linde India appoints Milan Sadhukhan as MD

Linde India appoints Milan Sadhukhan as MD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon