Supreme Court stays November 20 order on Aravalli definition, forms new expert panel

The court said clarifications were required on the earlier definition and kept its previous directions in abeyance. It also issued notices to the Centre and the four Aravalli states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana in a suo motu case.
The move follows criticism of the Centres newly notified definition of the Aravalli range based on a 100-metre height criterion, which raised environmental concerns.
Earlier, on December 24, the environment ministry directed states to impose a complete ban on new mining leases across the Aravalli landscape to protect the fragile ecosystem.
The Aravalli range stretches about 670 km across northwestern India, from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat, and is considered the oldest fold mountain range in the country.
