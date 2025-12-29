Monday, December 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KNR Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2025.

KNR Constructions Ltd crashed 5.82% to Rs 168.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.09% to Rs 126.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd lost 4.90% to Rs 368.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd fell 4.71% to Rs 1208.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77721 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd pared 4.63% to Rs 8.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Linde India appoints Milan Sadhukhan as MD

Manappuram Finance appoints Buvanesh Tharashankar as Group CFO

Indices trade lower; consumer durables shares climb

Modi Rubber Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at HFCL Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

