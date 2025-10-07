Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon Pharma receives USFDA approval for Rifaximin Tablets

Biocon Pharma receives USFDA approval for Rifaximin Tablets

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Biocon Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in partnership with Carnegie Pharmaceuticals LLC, received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for the ANDA for Rifaximin Tablets, 550 mg.

Rifaximin tablets are a rifamycin antibacterial indicated for reducing the risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence and to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

