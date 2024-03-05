Sensex (    %)
                        
KPIL receives LoI from Aramco

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
For EPC work on Master Gas System Network (MGS?]3) project in Saudi Arabia
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has announced that it has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from Saudi Arabiafs energy major, Aramco, for carrying out EPC work for three packages of the third expansion phase of the Master Gas System Network (MGS]3) in Saudi Arabia. The EPC scope covers laying of over 800 kms of lateral gas pipeline. The exact contract value of the three packages will be confirmed upon contract execution.
The MGS]3 aims to expand the existing gas network in order to provide gas supply to various industrial consumers in the region. This expansion of the gas network is expected to enhance the ability to meet the growing energy demand in Saudi Arabia and replace liquid fuel burning, contributing to Saudi Arabiafs drive towards a diverse energy mix. KPIL is delighted to be collaborating with Aramco towards supporting energy security and reliability.
With roughly two decades of experience in cross]country pipelines, processing facilities, refineries and fertilizer plants, KPIL has successfully commissioned over 10,000 kms of oil and gas and water pipelines and embraces best global practices in areas like project management, quality and health safety environment (HSE).
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

