The patented GenAI platform is built on Azure OpenAI and can be integrated with Microsoft GitHub Copilot, but is system agnostic. It offers a highly customizable suite of GenAI-based solutions that inject intelligence into every aspect of software development and engineering workflows to improve efficiency and developer experience.

HCLTech today announced the launch of HCLTech AI Force, an innovative GenAI platform that accelerates time-to-value by transforming the software development and engineering lifecycle, delivering greater productivity, improved quality and faster release timelines.