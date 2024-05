Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Growth was recorded across the three broad cargo categories i.e., Dry (+7% YoY), Liquid & Gas (+29%), and Container (+14%).

Growth in logistics segment continued with rail volumes up 5% YoY to 49,430 TEUs and GPWIS volumes increasing by 26% to ~1.8 MMT.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that in April 2024, the company handled 36.2 MMT of total cargo, which is a good 12% YoY growth. Growth recorded across most domestic ports, with Dhamra Port recording its highest ever monthly cargo of 4.38 MMT.