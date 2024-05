Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

At meeting held on 30 April 2024

The Board also accepted the cessation of Vijayalakshmi (DIN 07146096) as an Independent Director of the-Company with effect from 31 January 2024.

The Board of Rajesh Exports at its meeting held on 30 April 2024 has appointed B S Vasumathi (DIN: 10613529) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years.