Adani Ports records 14% growth in cargo volumes in September 2024

Adani Ports records 14% growth in cargo volumes in September 2024

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that during Sep'24, APSEZ handled 37.5 MMT of total cargo (+14% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers, which was up 31% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+11%) cargo.

During H1 FY25, APSEZ handled 219.8 MMT of total cargo (+8.5% YoY), clocking its highest ever H1 cargo. This growth was supported by containers, which was 19% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+8%) cargo.

"With Vizhinjam and Gopalpur contributing to cargo volume during the second half of the financial year, we are on track to deliver on our FY25 cargo guidance, despite disruption in Gangavaram port during the first quarter.", the company added.

Mundra Port achieved a significant milestone by crossing 100 MMT mark in 181 days (101.1 MMT in H1).

Sweating of logistics assets continued with H1 FY25 rail volumes growing by 11% YoY to 0.31 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes growing by 20% YoY to 10.7 MMT.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

