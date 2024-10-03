SignatureGlobal India launches new project in Gurugram

With development potential of 7.2 Mn sqft for mixed-use townshipSignatureglobal Business Park, a subsidiary of SignatureGlobal India, has launched a new project, Daxin, Gurugram's X Factor, located at Sohna Toll Plaza, South of Gurugram, Sohna, Haryana.
Spread across an approximate area of 125.60 acres, with an overall development potential of 7.2 Mn sqft., the project is a part of well-planned mixed-use township encompassing premium residential units, commercial developments and Industrial Plots.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content