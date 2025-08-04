Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in July'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in July'25 cargo volumes

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported handling 40.2 MMT of cargo in July 2025, marking an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase, primarily driven by a 22% YoY growth in container volumes.

During the same month, logistics rail volumes stood at 60,940 TEUs, up 17% YoY, while volumes under the general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) were recorded at 1.61 MMT, representing a 13% YoY decline.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period ending 31 July 2025, APSEZ handled a total of 160.7 MMT of cargo, reflecting a 10% YoY growth. This was also led by a strong 20% YoY increase in container volumes.

 

Logistics rail volumes for the YTD period stood at 240,419 TEUs (up 15% YoY), and GPWIS volumes reached 7.67 MMT (up 3% YoY).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India with capacity of 633 MMT and handled 450 MMT cargo in fiscal 2025. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 3,014.22 crore on a 23.1% increase in net sales to Rs 8,488.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 1,359.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delhivery soars as Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Delhivery soars as Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Sarda Energy rallies after Q1 profit surges 120% YoY

Sarda Energy rallies after Q1 profit surges 120% YoY

Baazar Style Retail gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 2 cr in Q1 FY26

Baazar Style Retail gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 2 cr in Q1 FY26

Torrent Pharma's Vizag facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Torrent Pharma's Vizag facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon