Baazar Style Retail gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 2 cr in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Baazar Style Retail added 2.99% to Rs 277.10 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 37.01% YoY to Rs 377.85 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 2.83 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 0.64 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBTDA stood at Rs 58.2 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 39% compared with Rs 42 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin increased 17 bps to 15.4% in Q1 FY26 as against 15.2% in Q1 FY25.

 

During the quarter, store count stood at 232, up 40% compared with 166 stores in Q1 FY25.

Average transaction value stood at Rs 900 in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 955 in Q1 FY25. Same stores sales growth (SSSG) jumped to 11% in Q1 FY26, compared with 5% in Q1 FY25.

Average store size improved to 9,123 square feet (Sq.ft) in Q1 FY26, from 9,037 sq.ft in Q1 FY25.

Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer with a leadership position in the states of West Bengal and Odisha in the organized value retail market. The company offers quality and affordable products under the apparel and general merchandise segments, through a chain of 'value retail' stores. Within the apparel vertical, it offers garments for men, women, boys, girls, and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

