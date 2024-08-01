Sales rise 11.34% to Rs 6956.32 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 47.20% to Rs 3112.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2114.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 6956.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6247.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6956.326247.55 11 OPM %68.1359.05 -PBDT4749.953440.32 38 PBT3738.082490.74 50 NP3112.832114.72 47
