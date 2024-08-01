JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 20.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 552.91 croreNet profit of JTEKT India declined 20.26% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 552.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 477.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales552.91477.52 16 OPM %6.767.18 -PBDT39.9536.55 9 PBT20.0617.55 14 NP14.8818.66 -20
