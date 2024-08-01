JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 20.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 552.91 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 20.26% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 552.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 477.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.552.91477.526.767.1839.9536.5520.0617.5514.8818.66