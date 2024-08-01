Business Standard
Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 21.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 393.99 crore
Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 21.04% to Rs 43.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 393.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 391.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales393.99391.09 1 OPM %13.0517.33 -PBDT64.8776.37 -15 PBT56.0767.20 -17 NP43.4955.08 -21
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

