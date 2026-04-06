Adani Power Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.26, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.06% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.15% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.26, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 18.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35299.4, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1093.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 373.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.9, up 2.52% on the day. Adani Power Ltd is up 61.06% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.15% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 30.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.