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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 6.54%

Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 6.54%

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 912, up 6.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.15% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 912, up 6.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 6.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35299.4, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 916.5, up 6.62% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is up 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.15% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 190.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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