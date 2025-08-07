Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power receives LoI for setting up 2400 MW thermal power project in Bihar

Adani Power receives LoI for setting up 2400 MW thermal power project in Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Adani Power has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL) for long term procurement of electricity on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL), from 2400 MW (3X 800MW) Thermal Power Project to be set up at Village Pirpainti, Dist. Bhagalpur, Bihar on Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model by sourcing fuel from the allocated coal linkage arranged by the Utility under Para B(IV) of SHAKTI Policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Trent, Raymond, Sula Vineyards, Raymond Lifestyle, Fortis Healthcare

Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Trent, Raymond, Sula Vineyards, Raymond Lifestyle, Fortis Healthcare

Puravankara's arm secures LoI worth Rs 83.51 cr from Krishil WhiteAlpha

Puravankara's arm secures LoI worth Rs 83.51 cr from Krishil WhiteAlpha

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon