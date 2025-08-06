Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

With effect from 27 August 2025

Thyrocare Technologies announced that as part of the ongoing leadership development across the group, the company has received an intimation dated 06 August 2025 from API Holdings (API), the ultimate holding company of Thyrocare, stating that the Board of Directors of API has approved the appointment of Rahul Guha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Thyrocare, with the additional responsibility of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of API, with effect from 27 August 2025.

Prior to this, Guha was serving as President - Operations at API and KMP, focusing on driving synergies across API and its group companies.

 

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines approves investment of USD 2 million in Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA

Five-Star Business Finance allots 6,385 equity shares under ESOS

Enviro Infra Engineers receives orders worth Rs 1,178 cr in FY25 YTD

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

