Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Trent, Raymond, Sula Vineyards, Raymond Lifestyle, Fortis Healthcare

Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Trent, Raymond, Sula Vineyards, Raymond Lifestyle, Fortis Healthcare

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

PNB Housing Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 7 August 2025.

Upcoming Results :

Kalyan Jewellers India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Biocon, Kiran Kewal Clothing, 3M India, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, Birlasoft, Caplin Point Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Century Plyboards (India), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Cummins India, Data Patterns (India), DCX Systems, Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, FDC, General Insurance Corporation of India, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Consumer Products, Greenlam Industries, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals will announce their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Hero Motocorps consolidated net profit jumped 63% to Rs 1,705.29 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 1,045.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 9,727.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Trent reported 9.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 429.69 crore on 19% jump in net sales to Rs 4,883.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit tumbled 86.7% to Rs 1.94 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 14.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding net excise duty) fell 9.3% YoY to Rs 109.64 crore in Q1 FY26.

Raymond Lifestyles consolidated net loss narrows to 19.82 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 23.21 crore posted in same quarter last year. Net sales jumped 17.2% YoY to Rs 1,430.43 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Raymond reported a 27.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.19 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 7,366.46 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales jumped 16.6% YoY to Rs 524.29 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Fortis Healthcares consolidated net profit jumped 56.8% to Rs 260.28 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 165.96 crore posted in same quarter last year. Net sales increased 16.6% YoY to Rs 2,166.72 crore in Q1 FY26.

More From This Section

Puravankara's arm secures LoI worth Rs 83.51 cr from Krishil WhiteAlpha

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO

NSE Indices launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index

Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines approves investment of USD 2 million in Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

