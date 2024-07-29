Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 14.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 1145.49 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 14.39% to Rs 171.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 1145.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1056.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1145.491056.0625.7423.46277.45234.07231.73201.32171.84150.22