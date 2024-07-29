Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 579.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 463.98 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 579.00% to Rs 31.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 463.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 408.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.463.98408.7220.3413.3775.0537.2142.926.4831.374.62