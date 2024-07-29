NIIT IFBI launches 'ACE Banker Program' in collaboration with HDFC Bank

NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI), a subsidiary of NIIT, today announced the launch of the ACE Banker Program in collaboration with HDFC Bank. A key component of NIIT's Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) initiative, this programme aims to recruit and train customer service professionals for HDFC Bank.

The ACE Banker Program is designed to address the evolving needs of the banking sector by equipping participants with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in customer service roles at HDFC Bank. This comprehensive full-time program includes 45 days of residential training at NIIT University's Campus. Upon completion of the course, candidates will receive a joint certificate from HDFC Bank and NIIT and would be offered jobs, subject to the terms and conditions of the Program.