CSB Bank standalone net profit declines 14.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.73% to Rs 832.02 croreNet profit of CSB Bank declined 14.30% to Rs 113.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.73% to Rs 832.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 683.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income832.02683.49 22 OPM %54.1654.81 -PBDT152.43176.70 -14 PBT152.43176.70 -14 NP113.32132.23 -14
