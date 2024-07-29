Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mallcom (India) Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2024. Mallcom (India) Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd lost 8.33% to Rs 807.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 60269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mallcom (India) Ltd crashed 7.50% to Rs 1393.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5185 shares in the past one month.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 6.66% to Rs 28.88. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22461 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd corrected 6.39% to Rs 174.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11320 shares in the past one month.

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.73% to Rs 665.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6714 shares in the past one month.

