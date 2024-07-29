Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Mallcom (India) Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2024.
Mallcom (India) Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd lost 8.33% to Rs 807.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 60269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mallcom (India) Ltd crashed 7.50% to Rs 1393.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5185 shares in the past one month.
Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 6.66% to Rs 28.88. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22461 shares in the past one month.
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd corrected 6.39% to Rs 174.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11320 shares in the past one month.
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.73% to Rs 665.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6714 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

K'taka CM accuses Sitharaman of lying, says BJP tainting state as corrupt

Delhi HC orders Ramdev to remove remark claiming Coronil as Covid-19 'cure'

WB to consider lifting potato shipment ban post cost stability in local mkt

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon