Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 150.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares

R R Kabel Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2025.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 150.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.10% to Rs.901.70. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.

 

R R Kabel Ltd witnessed volume of 6.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93998 shares. The stock increased 2.38% to Rs.1,297.40. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 8.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.49% to Rs.8,117.50. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd saw volume of 1648.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 352.00 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.79% to Rs.163.80. Volumes stood at 1347.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd registered volume of 35.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.26% to Rs.323.20. Volumes stood at 3.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

