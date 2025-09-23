Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd and Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2025.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 8.85% to Rs 225.05 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 41 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 380 shares in the past one month.

 

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd crashed 5.76% to Rs 38.12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4523 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd lost 5.53% to Rs 33.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36477 shares in the past one month.

John Cockerill India Ltd fell 5.29% to Rs 5874.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23887 shares in the past one month.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd corrected 5.27% to Rs 512.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44431 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 14,233 equity shares under ESOP

Indices recover losses; PSU bank shares rallies

EPFO adds 21 lakh net members in Jul-25, up 5.5% on year

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

HCC rallies after securing Rs 2,566-cr Patna Metro contracts

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

