Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Wilmar gets shareholders' nod to change firm name

Adani Wilmar gets shareholders' nod to change firm name

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Adani Wilmar announced that it has received shareholder approval to change the company's name from Adani Wilmar to AWL Agri Business through postal ballot.

Approximately 99.99% of the total votes cast were in favor of the companys resolution to change its name.

The approval of shareholders was sought through a postal ballot, as outlined in the Postal Ballot Notice dated 15 January 2025, which was sent to all shareholders of the company.

Adani Wilmar is a provider of edible oil, vanaspati, and specialty fats. The company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. The company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India.

 

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 104.55% to Rs 410.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 200.89 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.62% YoY to Rs 15,859.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter declined 1.29% to Rs 259.25 on the bSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers rises 4.61% on year

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers rises 4.61% on year

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Bharti Airtel rises after partnering with Ericsson to accelerate 5G evolution

Bharti Airtel rises after partnering with Ericsson to accelerate 5G evolution

Crisil Ratings revises Heritage Foods' rating outlook to 'positive'

Crisil Ratings revises Heritage Foods' rating outlook to 'positive'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon