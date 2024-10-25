Business Standard
Mahanagar Gas declines after weak Q2 performance

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Mahanagar Gas slipped 3.64% to Rs 1487.65 after the company reported 16.5% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 282.8 crore despite a 9% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,711.62 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

EBITDA fell by 16.8% to Rs 282.8 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 338.5 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin for the period under review was 23.28% (down 720 basis points YoY).

Total sales volume rose by 13.1% YoY to 371.85 SCM million in Q2 FY25. CNG and PNG sales volume for September24 quarter were 265.47 SCM million (up 11.7% YoY) and 106.38 SCM million (up 16.6% YoY), respectively.

 

Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

