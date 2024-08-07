Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 3427.82 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 161.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 141.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 3427.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3196.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3427.823196.06 7 OPM %10.459.15 -PBDT186.38165.68 12 PBT-249.56-201.30 -24 NP-161.45-141.43 -14
