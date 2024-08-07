Magnum Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.79% to Rs 90.08 croreNet loss of Magnum Ventures reported to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.79% to Rs 90.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales90.08112.31 -20 OPM %12.3012.11 -PBDT3.5714.30 -75 PBT-7.393.76 PL NP-13.043.45 PL
