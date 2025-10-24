Friday, October 24, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GX Group to invest ₹500 cr in local photonics manufacturing venture

GX Group to invest ₹500 cr in local photonics manufacturing venture

The firm has set up a new entity, GX Quantum Photonics Pvt. Ltd, which will mark its entry into the segment and lead local manufacturing in partnership with SMART Photonics BV

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

The company said the move aligns with the government’s push for domestic semiconductor and optics manufacturing. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dutch broadband and connectivity technology company GX Group will invest ₹500 crore in India to manufacture indigenous photonics modules and chip systems for next-generation broadband, 5G, 6G, and quantum communications, the company said on Friday.
 
The firm has set up a new entity, GX Quantum Photonics Pvt. Ltd, which will mark its entry into the segment and lead local manufacturing in partnership with SMART Photonics BV of the Netherlands and Invest International.
 
Building India’s first photonics chipsets
 
Photonics technology is crucial for high-speed, energy-efficient communication networks. The new venture will produce Indium Phosphide (InP)-based photonic integrated circuits (PICs) used in optical data transmission, LiDAR systems, and quantum devices.
 
 
The company said the move aligns with the government’s push for domestic semiconductor and optics manufacturing.

Also Read

India-Saudi Arabia

India, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities, economic integration

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana CM to visit Japan from Oct 6-8 to boost investment, trade ties

investing, investment, markets, trading

Behavioural traps in online investing: Reflections on World Investor Week

Carlsberg India

Carlsberg commits ₹1,250 crore investment in food processing sector

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

UAE firms keen to invest in Indian infra, banking, startups: Piyush Goyal

 
“Through GX Quantum Photonics, we are creating India’s first photonics modules and chipsets designed, developed, and built domestically,” said Paritosh Prajapati, chief executive officer, GX Group. “This marks a shift from importing optical technology to exporting innovation.”
 
The investment will create 300 high-skilled jobs and establish a research and manufacturing hub for photonics modules, co-packaged optics, and AI-ready optical systems. GX Group plans to supply components to telecom networks, hyperscale data centres, and EV LiDAR industries, Prajapati added.
 
Dutch partnership for global standards
 
Johan Feenstra, CEO of SMART Photonics BV, said the partnership merges India’s ambition for “technological sovereignty” with Dutch expertise in optical chip fabrication.
 
“Together, we will set new benchmarks in optical innovation and energy-efficient data infrastructure,” Feenstra said.
 
GX Group is targeting a share of the global photonics market, estimated at $920 billion in 2023, and projected to reach $1.64 trillion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights.
 
Within this, the photonics module and optical transceiver market is expected to grow from $20 billion to $50 billion by 2030, driven by 5G rollouts, AI adoption, and data centre expansion.
 
Linked to India’s semiconductor mission
 
GX Quantum Photonics has applied under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing and aims to align with national initiatives such as Semicon India, the Quantum Mission, and the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, the company said.
 
GX Group, which operates facilities in India and Europe, currently supplies fibre-to-the-home devices, enterprise-grade switches, and Wi-Fi routers across Asia, Europe, and Africa.
 
The company said its entry into the photonics segment will position India as a global production hub for optical and quantum technologies.
 

More From This Section

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML, Italy's Tesmec ink pact to introduce surface miner equipment in India

Wifi (Photo: Unsplash)

GX Group to invest ₹500 crore in India for photonic module and chip unit

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders

Blackstone

Blackstone to invest ₹6,200 crore for 9.99% stake in Federal Bank

Starlink

Starlink plans 9 earth stations across India ahead of satcom launch

Topics : 5G Investment quantum computer technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon