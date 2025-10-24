Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point gets USFDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride injection

Caplin Point gets USFDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride injection

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Caplin Point Laboratories said that it has received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection.

The said drug is equivalent to reference listed drug (RLD) from Hikma International Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride injection is indicated for the short-term treatment of hypertension when oral therapy is not feasible or desirable. According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Nicardipine Hydrochloride in Sodium Chloride injection had US sales of approximately $68 million for the 12-month period ending August 2025.

The company recently acquired the four approved ANDA products, Icatibant Acetate Injection, Paricalcitol Injection, Gatifloxacin Ophthlamic Solution and Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection from third parties.

 

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), the collective market size for the above products in the US is approximately $121 million for the 12-month period ending August 2025. These products will be introduced into US and other markets in 2026.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company also has a growing presence in the regulated markets such as US through its subsidiary Caplin Steriles and Caplin Steriles USA Inc.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Quiet week ahead with 3 new issues, no listings scheduled

car laon

Latest car loan rates in October: 7.6%-14.25% interest and EMIs from ₹10k+

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar slams UN's inaction on terrorism, calls for reform

Modi, PM Modi

NDA to break electoral records under Nitish: PM sounds poll bugle in Bihar

Booker prize foundation

Booker Prize charity launches new prize worth 50K pounds for children

The company reported an 11.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to Rs 510.2 crore and a 20.7% YoY rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 150.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip declined 1.18% to Rs 2002.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares underpressure

Nifty trades below 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares underpressure

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinyas Innovative Technologies receives Rs 33-cr purchase order

Vinyas Innovative Technologies receives Rs 33-cr purchase order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon