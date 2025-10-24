Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

FCS Software Solutions Ltd, Indo Farm Equipment Ltd, Mercury EV-Tech Ltd and Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 October 2025.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd lost 9.28% to Rs 102.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

FCS Software Solutions Ltd crashed 6.72% to Rs 2.36. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd tumbled 6.51% to Rs 241.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62189 shares in the past one month.

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd pared 6.20% to Rs 42.49. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd shed 5.84% to Rs 12.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1926 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Caplin Point gets USFDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride injection

Nifty trades below 25,800 level; PSU Bank shares underpressure

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

