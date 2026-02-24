Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of Aditya Mills reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.46 -37 OPM %-17.2430.43 -PBDT-0.050.14 PL PBT-0.050.14 PL NP-0.050.14 PL

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

