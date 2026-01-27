Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 12.76% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.62% to Rs 648.86 croreNet profit of Aditya Vision rose 12.76% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 648.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 508.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales648.86508.45 28 OPM %8.169.16 -PBDT47.9939.71 21 PBT37.6831.20 21 NP27.3124.22 13
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST