Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 12.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 12.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 27.62% to Rs 648.86 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 12.76% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 648.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 508.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales648.86508.45 28 OPM %8.169.16 -PBDT47.9939.71 21 PBT37.6831.20 21 NP27.3124.22 13

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

