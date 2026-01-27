Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 12.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.62% to Rs 648.86 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 12.76% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 648.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 508.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.648.86508.458.169.1647.9939.7137.6831.2027.3124.22

