NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 1808.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1435.48% to Rs 9.52 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 1808.82% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1435.48% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.520.6291.60-9.688.72-0.028.72-0.026.490.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News