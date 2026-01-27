Nifty February futures trade at premium
HDFC Bank, Reliance Inds and Axis Bank were top traded contractsThe Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,427.20, a premium of 251.80 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,175.40 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 126.75 points or 0.51% to 25,175.40.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.83% to 14.45.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST