Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 04:53 PM IST
Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Inds and Axis Bank were top traded contracts

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,427.20, a premium of 251.80 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,175.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 126.75 points or 0.51% to 25,175.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.83% to 14.45.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

 

Benchmarks end with modest gains; metal shares surge

JSW Energy Q3 PAT climbs 150% YoY to Rs 420 cr

Asian Paints slides as Q3 PAT decline 5% YoY to Rs 1,060 cr

SBI Cards allots 8,096 equity shares under ESOP

Tilaknagar Industries announces change in senior management

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

