Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 11:10 AM IST
Admach Systems secures orders worth Rs 18.11 cr

Admach Systems secures orders worth Rs 18.11 cr

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Admach Systems has received two orders from Jailaxmi Alloy Steels, Ch. Sambhajinagar.

The orders are valued at approximately Rs. 18.11 crore (Incl. GST) (02 Orders) for Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Installation, Integration, Commissioning & Supervision of Round & Square bar Complete Finishing Line and an Ultrasonic testing machine (NDT) mechanics.

With this, the current order book of the company is 67.50 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

