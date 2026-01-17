Admach Systems secures orders worth Rs 18.11 cr
Admach Systems has received two orders from Jailaxmi Alloy Steels, Ch. Sambhajinagar.
The orders are valued at approximately Rs. 18.11 crore (Incl. GST) (02 Orders) for Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Installation, Integration, Commissioning & Supervision of Round & Square bar Complete Finishing Line and an Ultrasonic testing machine (NDT) mechanics.
With this, the current order book of the company is 67.50 crore.
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST