NIS Management secures work order of Rs 10.36 cr
NIS Management has been awarded a work order by the Central Building Division, Building Construction Department, Patna, for providing Housekeeping Services for the Main Secretariat and the Campus of the Old Secretariat, Patna, for a period of five (5) years. The total revenue shall be generated from this Work order is Rs 10,36,07,027/-.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST