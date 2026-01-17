Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIS Management secures work order of Rs 10.36 cr

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
NIS Management has been awarded a work order by the Central Building Division, Building Construction Department, Patna, for providing Housekeeping Services for the Main Secretariat and the Campus of the Old Secretariat, Patna, for a period of five (5) years. The total revenue shall be generated from this Work order is Rs 10,36,07,027/-.

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

