Seamec says vessel SEAMEC Agastya back on hire after technical redressal

Seamec informed that its vessel 'SEAMEC Agastya' has returned to operations and has been put back on hire.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the vessel resumed deployment after completion of technical redressal. SEAMEC Agastya was rehired with effect from 16 January 2026.

Seamec provides offshore support services. It undertakes support services through Diving Support Vessels (DSVs). These vessels are owned and operated by Seamec. The company's subsidiary companies owns and operates bulk carriers.

On a consolidated basis, Seamec reported net loss of Rs 27.48 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 10.87% YoY to Rs 97.42 crore in Q2 September 2025.

