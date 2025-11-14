Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 15.14% to Rs 54.08 crore

Net Loss of Global Surfaces reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.14% to Rs 54.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales54.0846.97 15 OPM %-6.583.68 -PBDT1.94-0.35 LP PBT-2.78-4.99 44 NP-4.67-6.41 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

