Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 136.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.00% to Rs 12.14 croreNet profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 136.07% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.00% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.1421.68 -44 OPM %5.523.32 -PBDT0.700.76 -8 PBT0.700.70 0 NP1.440.61 136
