Advait Energy Transitions secures orders worth Rs 86 cr from Power Grid

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Advait Energy Transitions has accepted order(s) on 14 May 2025, in normal course of business for supply of goods contract for Package OPGW-04: OPGW supply & installation package for various transmission lines PAN India locations under BULK IMPLEMENTATION (Supply + Erection) for OPGW and communication equipment by Power Grid Corporation of India. The value of the orders aggregate to Rs 86.14 crore.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

