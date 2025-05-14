Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HAL records over 7% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 3,976 crore

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics has reported 7.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,976.66 crore as revenue from operations declined by 7.3% to Rs 13,699.85 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total expenses for the period under aggregated to Rs 9,149.88 crore, down by 4.1% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 5,218.66 crore, down by 9.9% from Rs 5,795.00 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, HAL has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,364.13 crore (up 9.8% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 30,980.95 crore (Rs 2.0% YoY).

In a statement filed with the domestic bourses on 31 March 2025, HAL has stated that its order book stood at Rs 1,84,000 crore as against the opening order book position of Rs 94,129 crore and after adjusting current year liquidation.

 

During the year 2024-25, HAL received new manufacturing contracts of Rs 1,02,000 crore and repair & overhaul (ROH) contracts of Rs 17,500 crore. The company also signed a contract with MoD for supply of 156 LCH Prachand worth Rs. 62,777 crore, making it the single biggest procurement by MoD from HAL till date.

With the supply chain issues stabilizing, new orders in hands and enhancement of capacities, the company is gearing up for more robust physical and financial performance in the FY 2025-26, the public sector entity had said in a statement.

Hindustan Aeronautics, a defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), undertakes design, development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and servicing of aircraft, helicopters, engines and other related systems like avionics, instruments, and accessories. Its primary consumers are the Indian defence forces comprising the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The Government of India (GoI) is HAL's largest shareholder, with a stake of 71.64% as on 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 3.32% to currently trade at Rs 4762 on the BSE.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

