Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K.P.R. Mill slides after Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 204 cr

K.P.R. Mill slides after Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 204 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

K.P.R. Mill declined 8.93% to Rs 1,202.75 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 4.24% to Rs 204.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 213.61 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 4.61% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,700.95 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 1.01% YoY to Rs 280.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 4.8% to Rs 1,499.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,430.70 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,306.47 crore (up 18.45% YoY) and employee benefit expenses was at Rs 183.66 crore (up 20.64% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 11.03 crore ( down 43.98% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1.21% to Rs 815.11 crore in FY25 as against 805.35 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 5.35% to Rs 6,135.73 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 5,823.88 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of shareholders.

K.P.R. Mill is a textile manufactures in India, known for its diverse product portfolio, which includes readymade knitted apparel; fabric; compact, melange, carded, polyster, combed and red label yarn. It delivers outstanding quality products to its customers worldwide - over 60 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aarti Pharmalabs Q4 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Aarti Pharmalabs Q4 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Reliance Power reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Reliance Power reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Thermax, Bank of India, Swiggy, Reliance Power

Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Thermax, Bank of India, Swiggy, Reliance Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon