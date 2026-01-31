Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 12.88% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 171.95 croreNet profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 12.88% to Rs 42.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 171.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 169.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales171.95169.11 2 OPM %28.7032.67 -PBDT57.2561.99 -8 PBT47.0453.02 -11 NP42.5037.65 13
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST