Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 12.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 171.95 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 12.88% to Rs 42.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 171.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 169.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.171.95169.1128.7032.6757.2561.9947.0453.0242.5037.65

