Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 21.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 170.26 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 21.77% to Rs 42.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 170.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 153.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales170.26153.74 11 OPM %30.8328.03 -PBDT58.3947.72 22 PBT57.3746.77 23 NP42.3434.77 22
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST