Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 21.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 170.26 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 21.77% to Rs 42.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 170.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 153.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.170.26153.7430.8328.0358.3947.7257.3746.7742.3434.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News