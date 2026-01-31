Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 458.74 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films declined 8.29% to Rs 55.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 458.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 466.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.458.74466.3715.3217.4084.8791.2673.1181.0155.7760.81

