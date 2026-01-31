Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 458.74 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films declined 8.29% to Rs 55.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 458.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 466.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales458.74466.37 -2 OPM %15.3217.40 -PBDT84.8791.26 -7 PBT73.1181.01 -10 NP55.7760.81 -8

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

