Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) reported to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.81% to Rs 143.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.143.23117.5816.458.9523.7810.0711.85-1.307.84-0.86

